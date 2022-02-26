The WaMaC West conference honors were released recently and 13 athletes between Benton, Center Point-Urbana and Vinton-Shellsburg were recognized this season by conference coaches.
CPU senior Ryley Goebel was selected WaMaC West Player of the Year for a second straight year after leading the Stormin’ Pointers back to the State tournament with averages of 17.7 ppg (second in West), 7.1 rpg, 2.3 apg, 96 steals and 66 blocks on the season (both led West). Goebel is the school’s all-time leader in the latter categories. Goebel was a unanimous selection for First Team WaMaC West and a 3A Northeast All-District selection
Benton junior Jenna Twedt was the area’s second unanimous pick for First Team WaMaC West, averaging 18.9 ppg (leads West), 4.0 rpg, 3.5 apg (leads West), and 73 steals on the season (second in West). Twedt also earned 4A Northest All-District selection. Her 453 points thus far in the season is a new school record and her 37 points against Solon on February 14 is also a new single game school record. Both records were previously set by Madison Weekly in 2013 with 443 points in a season, 34 points in a game.
Benton sophomore McKenna Kramer joins Twedt on First Team WaMaC West, averaging 9.6 ppg, 2.7 three-pointers per game and 2.1 rpg. Kramer has 65 threes on the season, a new single season school record and leads the WaMaC Conference.
VS junior Alyssa Griffith represented for the Vikettes on First Team WaMaC West, averaging 12.5 ppg, 6.3 rpg and 1.7 steals per game. Griffith is second in the WaMaC West in free throws made with 65 on the season.
Second Team WaMaC West also saw representatives from each area WaMaC school. VS junior Abby Davis finished her season averaging 6.9 ppg, 2.6 apg, and had 51 steals for fifth most in the WaMaC West. Benton sophomore Emma Townsley was selected to the team after averaging 7.0 ppg, 3.8 rpg and 1.9 steals per game. CPU saw two athletes in juniors Tayler Reaves and Nicole Rick selected. Reaves is averaging 7.0 ppg, 2.0 apg and 1.8 steals per game, Rick 7.4 ppg, 3.7 rpg and 1.0 steals per game.
WaMaC Recognition selected two athletes from each member school for honorable mention. Benton: senior Grace Embreton (3.8 ppg, 2.8 rpg) and sophomore Zoey Junge (4.5 ppg, 4.8 rpg). CPU: junior Kora Katcher (4.3 ppg, 1.9 steals per game) and freshman Addy Tupa (2.9 ppg, 2.7 rpg). VS: junior Sophia Kreutner (8.3 ppg, 2.6 steals per game) and junior Ashlie Meyer (7.5 ppg, 3.0 rpg).