HAZLETON – Buchanan County Conservation is offering the opportunity to “Go Batty” at the Fontana Nature Center.
Join Stephanie Shepard, Iowa DNR Wildlife Biologist, as she discusses the bats of Iowa. North American bats face a number of threats. All but two of Iowa’s nine species of bats are in need of conservation intervention. How are those species faring within the borders of Iowa?
In this presentation, You’ll be introduced to Iowa’s bats, their ecology, and population status in Iowa.
Following the free presentation, there will be an opportunity to make and take a bat house and hang it up around your property or yard. The materials will be provided. If you have a drill that would be helpful as there are a limited supply. Each box is $15.
The event will start at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 22. Preregistration is required by going to www.mycountyparks.com/County/Buchanan/Events and selecting the program.
For more information call the Fontana Nature Center at 319-636-2617.