The Gold Rush tradition continues at Graham Park (aka Olmsted County Fairgrounds) in Rochester, Minn. located on Hwy 63 South and 16th ST SE intersection.
It’s the 51st year of this event in which the Fairgrounds is transformed into a Mecca of antiques filling 8 buildings as well as dealers outside. On August 18, 19 & 20, the Fairgrounds will be bustling with nationally recognized dealers from all across the nation. Expect to find it all -- the selection will include vintage collectibles, vintage costume jewelry, fine jewelry, art glass, art pottery, sterling silver, porcelain, bronzes, paintings, doorstops, bookends, perfume bottles, hat pins, compacts, vintage clothing, linens, vintage toys, dolls, teddy bears, postcards, ephemera, comics, records, Depression era glass, advertising signs, gas and oil related items, hunting and fishing, automobilia, tools, stoneware, granite ware, crocks, American Indian, farm collectibles, farm toys, furniture, Scandinavian furniture, primitives, folk art, retro, Mid-century modern, kitchenware, garden decor, flea market finds, repurposed items, home-based businesses, baked goods, jams and pies as well as great food vendors and much more on the 52 acres Fairgrounds. You will find it all at Gold Rush.
Hours: Buildings and outside open 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday; Sunday hours are 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. Friday is dealer set up and the public is allowed to shop while dealers set up. NO PUBLIC ALLOWED ON THE GROUNDS THURSDAY AS WE ARE STILL WORKING TO GET THE GROUNDS READY. THANK YOU FOR YOUR COOPERATION!
The event is free to the public with unlimited parking at $10. RV Campgrounds on the Fairgrounds has some RV sites available to rent by calling 507-269-1473.
If you are looking for something to do the weekend of August 18, 19 & 20, we invite you to join us at Graham Park for a treasure hunter’s paradise. Bring your family, grab your friends and come on out. We welcome bus groups from clubs or towns, call ahead to make arrangements.
If you wish to rent a booth and be part of Gold Rush, contact Townsend Promotions Inc. at (507) 269-1473. New dealers are always welcome.