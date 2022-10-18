Gone
By Lydia Beyer
Hushed voices,
Tough choices.
Mom crying,
Dad denying.
We head downstairs to my sister’s room,
Till finally my parents come bearing bad news.
A ranger rolled,
And my close friend, so I’m told,
passed.
A river of tears ran down my face,
No, no, no, not the right place.
Seven stages of grief,
Sadness, anger, disbelief,
This is all grief?
You never realize till they’re gone how much you miss them.
You don’t know how important they were until they’re not there.
Gone, like the sun in a storm.
Gone, like winter taking the summer warm.
Gone.