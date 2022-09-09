DES MOINES – Gov. Kim Reynolds ordered all flags in Iowa to remain lowered to half-staff on Sunday, September 11, 2022, in honor of Patriot Day and in memory of those who lost their lives in the September 11th terrorist attacks. This year marks the 21st Memorial of 9/11.
“The attacks of September 11, 2001 took place more than two decades ago, but the scenes we witnessed that day remain etched on our national memory as if they were yesterday,” said Gov. Reynolds. “This Patriot Day, we remember the nearly 3,000 Americans who lost their lives to this unspeakable act of brutality, including hundreds of heroic first responders who fell in the line of duty. As all Americans reflect on that tragic day and pray for those who lost loved ones, we also mourn the loss and honor the sacrifice of all those who died.”
Flags will already be lowered in honor and remembrance of Queen Elizabeth II. The President ordered flags at half-staff from September 8 until sunset on the day of internment for the Queen.
Flags will be at half-staff on the State Capitol Building and on flag displays in the Capitol Complex. Flags will also be half-staff on all public buildings, grounds and facilities throughout the state.
Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions are encouraged to fly the flag at half-staff for the same length of time as a sign of respect.