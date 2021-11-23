DES MOINES – Gov. Kim Reynolds pardoned two turkeys today at Terrace Hill in Des Moines, continuing a longstanding Thanksgiving tradition celebrating Iowa’s Turkey Industry. Stuffing and Squash will move from The Slinger Farm in Ellsworth to Living History Farms in Urbandale.
“In a year plagued by workforce shortages and supply chain issues, Iowa turkey farmers have worked tirelessly to ensure millions of families will have a turkey for Thanksgiving,” said Gov. Reynolds. “This year especially, we recognize the breadth and value of farmers to provide food for our tables and grocery store shelves, and we give thanks to the ag industry, which is the backbone of our economy. I am proud to pardon Stuffing and Squash and celebrate Iowa’s turkey producers.”
Stuffing and Squash were raised by Iowa Turkey Federation President Ben Slinger and his family in Ellsworth. Staff from the Iowa Turkey Federation attended the event, along with Secretary Mike Naig, Lt. Governor Adam Gregg and their families.
Iowa ranks seventh in U.S. turkey production, producing more than 12 million turkeys annually, and fifth in turkey processing. The state has two turkey processing plants: Tyson Foods in Storm Lake and West Liberty Foods in West Liberty, which combined produce more than 13 million turkeys annually.
Gov. Reynolds has participated in the turkey pardoning every year since she’s been governor.