VAN HORNE - Graduation is an exciting time for everyone. Every student doesn’t follow the same path, but it may look similar for some. Some students may join the workforce while others go to college. There are different services to help support special education students with this transition.
Vocational Rehabilitation offers many different opportunities for students to join the workforce, as they can help the student find a job or a job coach and can also help with college. The Vital Program through Kirkwood Community College will also help students with college classes. Career Connections offers students experience on the job and helps with job placement. Options of Linn Co offers Day Hab and Jobs. There are so many more options, you just have to take the time to explore.
May is an exciting time for everyone and I wish the best of luck to our 2023 Graduates. Best of luck in whatever your future endeavors may be.