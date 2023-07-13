WASHINGTON — Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) and Rep. Ashley Hinson (R-Iowa) partnered with a bipartisan, bicameral group of lawmakers to introduce the Maternal and Child Health Stillbirth Prevention Act. Other sponsors include Sens. Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.) and Bill Cassidy (R-La.) and Rep. Alma Adams (D-N.C.).
The bill amends Title V, the Maternal and Child Health Services Block Grant of the Social Security Act, to clarify federal funds can be used towards research and other initiatives for preventing stillbirths. The legislation is in lock step with a related effort Grassley is leading to address maternal mortality rates and the pre-natal care crises disproportionately affecting women of color and those living in rural areas.
“Given the advanced technologies and treatments we have today, the high rate of stillbirths occurring in our country is indefensible. Stillbirths are devastating losses that far too many families experience, and they are often avoidable,” Grassley said. “That’s why I introduced my bipartisan Healthy Moms and Babies Act in the spring, and it’s why I support this bill. It unlocks existing – and critical – federal resources for the medical community to save babies’ lives and improve pre-natal care and outcomes for expectant moms.”
“My heart breaks for any mother and family that has endured the tragedy of stillbirth, the unexpected loss of a baby after 20 or more weeks of pregnancy. Improving access to maternal care – especially in rural areas where women may have to drive an hour or more to see an OBGYN – is critical to preventing stillbirths and reducing maternal mortality,” Hinson said. “Our bipartisan bill will help ensure expecting moms can receive quality pre-natal care and save lives.”
“This legislation is a call to action for health departments to implement stillbirth prevention programs in order to end the stillbirth crisis and save lives. There are proven stillbirth prevention efforts that WORK — and the return on your investment will be measured in the safe arrival of thousands of babies and improved outcomes for America’s moms,” said Emily Price, CEO of Healthy Birth Day, Inc.
Roughly 21,000 babies in the United States are born still each year. While recent data suggest nearly 25 percent of these incidences may be preventable, stillbirth rates in the United States declined by a negligible 0.4 percent within the last two decades.
Grassley, Merkley and Cassidy are joined in the Senate by Angus King (I-Maine), Jim Risch (R-Idaho), Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.), Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.), Thom Tillis (R-N.C.), Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), Steve Daines (R-Mont.), Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio), Rick Scott (R-Fla.), Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.), Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) and Cory Booker (D-N.J.).