WASHINGTON — Sens. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) and Roger Marshall (R-Kan.), members of the Senate Agriculture Committee, introduced bipartisan legislation to expand healthy milk options in schools. The bill would amend existing law to allow schools enrolled in the National School Lunch Program (NSLP) to offer students whole and 2% milk. Currently, participating schools are limited to serving fat-free and 1% milk.
“American youth have reduced their dairy consumption as a result of the misguided push to put only skim and 1% milk in schools. Whole and 2% milk are packed with flavor and critical nutrients, and it was a mistake to take these options away from our kids. This bill would return some common sense to national dietary guidelines and allow students to experience the full goodness of American dairy milk, some of which comes from the more than 200,000 dairy cows living in Iowa,” Grassley said.
“Today, 2 out of 3 children do not receive their recommended daily dairy intake. Our legislation aims to change that by reinstating whole milk in school cafeterias. I truly believe food is medicine, and by increasing kids’ access to milk, we will help prevent health complications down the road and encourage nutrient-rich diets for years to come. Whole milk is an excellent source of nutrients for students and adults alike in building strong bones. Plus, it tastes good,” Marshall said.
Congress in 2010 passed the Healthy, Hunger-Free Kids Act, which required flavored milks provided through the NSLP to be fat-free. In 2017, the Department of Agriculture established an exemption permitting schools to receive waivers for low-fat (1%) flavored milk. Scientific research suggests whole dairy fats have no negative effect on a diet and may even reduce risk of obesity and heart disease.