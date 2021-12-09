Vinton residents will be greeted by a new Director when they walk into the public library as Renee Greenlee has taken up the position with high hopes of bringing unique programming for all ages.
“I love that Vinton residents have been so welcoming,” Greenlee said. “Many patrons have come in to meet me and I appreciate their excitement about the library. The library itself is a beautiful, historic Carnegie Library. It has a wonderful legacy and I am excited to continue and grow that legacy.”
Greenlee previously worked at the Marion Public Library as the Children’s Librarian, beginning her career at Hiawatha Public Library and the Kirkwood Community College library. She learned about the Director position through the State Library of Iowa Joblist, applying and ultimately accepting the position.
“I was very interested because I was ready to take on a role with greater leadership and management responsibilities,” Greenlee said. “This position gave me the ability to perform all aspects of librarianship from leadership to programming to public service, which was exactly what I was looking for.”
As the librarian, Greenlee has already set goals for the library, the most important being that she wants every library patron to know, without a doubt, that they are welcome at the library.
“Public libraries are for everyone including patrons with different viewpoints and beliefs, and those of all ages, cultural backgrounds, and abilities,” Greenlee said. “I hope the services and programming we provide will meet the needs and wants of as many patrons as possible.”
In December, the library introduced storytimes and STEAM programs for school age kids. In January, they will broaden their programming to include teens and adults. Available programs will be Tai Chi for Adults, a Teen Comic Book program, Adult Read Alouds, Preschool Storytimes, STEAM for Kids, and Family Storytime. Greenlee is also beginning to make connections with organizations in the community and hopes to partner with these organizations to offer unique programming in the future.
“As a public librarian, I believe in the importance of every patron who steps through our doors,” Greenlee said. “I will always aim for the greatest level of public service possible, I will support patrons’ freedom to read and learn, and I will make genuine connections with our patrons. Through our programs, I will try to meet what our residents are looking for in a 21st century library.”
Greenlee has also worked on increasing the Vinton Public Library’s presence on Facebook, promoting new books and marketing resources the library has available to the public.
The public library has so many opportunities for learning, entertainment, print and digital resources, and social connections,” Greenlee said. “ Whether it be books, programs, technology and Wi-Fi, or unique services, our use of social media is an invaluable way to get information out about the amazing resources the library has.”
Greenlee lives in Cedar Rapids with her husband, Chad, and their teen children, Ella and Wynn. Her hobbies include hiking and walking, spending time with family and pets, and reading, of course. She is currently reading “The Midwest Survival Guide: How We Talk, Love, Work, Drink, and Eat...Everything with Ranch” by Charlie Berens and “You’ll Be the Death of Me”, a Young Adult book by Karen McManus.