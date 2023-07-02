VINTON — It’s called taking a leap.
Starting your own business is scary, especially when you already have a good job.
But Josh Griffith of Vinton recently decided to take that leap, and he is bringing his family along. Griffith and his wife Kelly recently purchased the old Stephenson Body & Fender Shop and have turned it into Griffith Collision Center.
“I had been talking to Dave over the last few years,” Josh said, “and he told me this year that he was ready to sell.”
Stephenson’s business began 40 years ago, so Griffith was getting an already established shop with state of the art equipment. A 20-year veteran of the business through his years at the Bob Mickey Collision Center in Cedar Rapids, Griffith jumped at the chance.
So far, the whole family at home is in on the business. While oldest daughter Kayla is at the University of Iowa and middle daughter Alyssa is at Fort Sill, OK in Army Basic Training Kelly takes care the books, while youngest daughter Lily does everything else.
“Lily washes the cars,” Josh explained, “so she is currently our detailing department, and she takes care of the mowing too.”
For Kelly it is quite a leap as well. A chemistry teaching major from the University of Iowa, she has spent a couple of decades in the medical field.
“It’s been good,” Kelly said. “There’s definitely a lot to learn and I’m still fumbling my way through things. But we’re working as a team here to get everything up and going.”
Josh said that he plans on hiring more staff soon.
Griffith Collision Center is located at 1510 West D St, Vinton.