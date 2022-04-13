Toughness mattered in Monday’s non-conference match between Benton and visiting Union, and the Knights just happened to be a little tougher that evening in a 2-1 win on the road.
“I expected a tough match and [Benton] gave us one,” Union coach Les Redinbaugh said. “We had girls step up. Molly Grote was one of them. She put the ball at her feet and did what she needed to do.”
The sophomore midfielder/forward looked to score in the first half and finally managed to break through Benton’s defense in the final 20 seconds. The two schools had faced each other last season in a tournament with the Bobcats coming up with a 2-0 win, but coach Thomas Trainer knew this was a different team on both sides of the field.
“It was going to be competitive and come down to who could play their style,” Trainer said. “We possessed more, but Union executed their few chances well.”
Benton hardly went down without a fight. Senior Grace Embretson found the back of the net off the assist from senior Kynzie Vollbrecht to tie the match halfway through the second half. Feeling confident after the first half, Grote slipped through the defense and put Union back up. Several missed chances for the Bobcats were evident to Trainer in the final 20 minutes.
“We have to be more clinical in our finishes,” Trainer said. “We have to find the corner shot instead of down the middle. We can’t take anything off.”
While Grote’s two goals were major, Redinbaugh praised the defense for sticking for standing firm and for the Union midfield getting back when offensive possessions faltered. 15 saves by sophomore Dacey Powell were also key.
“Defensively, we were a much better team than our earlier game against Waverly,” Redinbaugh said. “Molly, Jaidyn (Bush) and Avery (Knoop) are a solid group together offensively. Overall, we got a group effort being put together.”
Benton (2-4) fell to Clear Creek-Amana 1-0 on Tuesday, Union (2-2) to Cedar Falls 6-0 the same day. Union traveled to Cedar Rapids on Thursday. The Bobcats will compete in a tournament at Newton on Saturday.