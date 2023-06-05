VINTON -- There was very little doubt as to the outcome.
Tacoa Talley, who was convicted April 14 for the murder of Jodie Bevans of rural Benton County, was sentenced in Benton County District Court to life without the possibility of parole Friday afternoon.
The hearing had to be delayed when defense attorney Aaron Hawbreaker failed to show up. Hawbreaker was called by Judge Chad Kepros and had forgotten that sentencing was Friday. He finally arrived around 3 p.m.
"You know, there are four of us. We are whole when we are together, each one of us making up a quarter, and I'm not whole anymore because she's not here," Jodie's sister Kathleen Sauermann said in a witness impact statement. "I think at some point I need to realize I am not ever going to be whole again because that is gone, and it will never be the same."
"She helped Tacoa. She sacrificed for Tacoa, and he returned all that hope and sacrifice by killing her," Jodie's son Davis McKenna said. "It makes me ask the question, what is the point of helping people? It makes me not want to help people, trust people or even be around people."
"I am a darker person, which is a tragedy within itself because the complete opposite of what my mom stood for," he added.
"We are all safer knowing this violent criminal will die in prison," Bevans' daughter Kellie Hughes said. "That is hopefully a start for our family to heal and move on. We will never move on without Jodie, but we will move on with Jodie, who will be forever in our hearts."
Talley did not make a statement.
In his sentencing, Kepros called Bevans' murder a "violent and senseless act", before pronouncing the sentence.