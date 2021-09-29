Gundersen Health System is now providing third doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to eligible groups at all locations that provide the vaccine.
Based on CDC and FDA recommendations, Gundersen will provide Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine third doses to the following groups:
• Anyone age 65 and older
• People age 18 through 64 with certain medical conditions that put them at high risk of severe illness from COVID-19. The CDC outlines those medical conditions here.
• People age 18 through 64 with high risk of COVID-19 exposure at work or in congregate care or living settings. This could include, but are not limited to, frontline healthcare workers; educators; daycare providers; those experiencing homelessness who are living in a shelter; and long-term care facility residents.
Patients and non-patients who fall into those categories can receive their third dose of the Pfizer vaccine beginning Sept. 27.
Third doses of Pfizer vaccine will also be available at other Gundersen COVID-19 vaccination locations.
Appointments are required by calling (563) 422-3817.
OTHER DETAILS:
• Patients and non-patients must wait at least six months after their second dose to receive their third, unless they are immunocompromised. Third doses of Pfizer vaccine are available to immunocompromised people at least 28 days after their second dose.
• Third doses will be provided to those who received their first two doses of Pfizer vaccine at a Gundersen location or received two Pfizer doses at a location outside Gundersen abut can confirm their immunization history.
• Gundersen continues to offer patients and non-patients first or and second doses of the Moderna vaccine and single doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
• It is safe to receive COVID-19 and flu vaccinations at the same time.
FOR MORE: Vaccination opportunities and details are online at gundersenhealth.org/covid19/covid-19-vaccine