INDEPENDENCE – Iowa Heartland Habitat for Humanity is partnering with Allerton Brewery for the inaugural ‘Habitat Happy Hour’ on Wednesday, Feb. 23 from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at Allerton Brewery, 110 1st Street East.
“During the town hall style meeting, we will share the mission of Habitat and seek out opportunities to partner with others for the benefit of Independence and Buchanan County,” said Dylan Does, Development Director for Iowa Heartland Habitat for Humanity.
The goal of this first event is to connect with community partners to hear their needs and possibilities. A follow up meeting with application materials will be scheduled later.