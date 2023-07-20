HIAWATHA, IA (July 19, 2023) – The Eastern Iowa Freedom from Hunger Food and Fund Drive, coordinated by the HACAP Food Reservoir, is looking for supporters to help reach a goal of 50,000 total meals donated with the campaign running through September 1st.
Eastern Iowa Freedom from Hunger is an opportunity for local businesses, families, religious organizations, and any community group to lend a helping hand to over 30,000 of our neighbors facing food insecurity. So far, 27,000 meals have been raised. Options for both virtual and traditional food and fund drives are available.
1 in 13 individuals in HACAP Food Reservoir’s service areas struggle with food insecurity. For so many Iowans, a daily meal isn’t a choice between different dishes. It is a choice between food and other crucial needs—like medicine, electricity, or childcare, and with kids being home in the summer, an even larger burden is put on families to provide meals. With your help, HACAP is able to alleviate this burden by distributing 9.2 million pounds of food last year alone. Just $1 donated proves 5 meals to a family within Benton, Cedar, Iowa, Johnson, Jones, Linn, and Washington counties.