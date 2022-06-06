CEDAR FALLS — Ella Hainey from Vinton-Shellsburg CSD was honored as a member of the 2022 Best of the Class. KWWL and the University of Northern Iowa recognized valedictorians or top graduating seniors from across eastern Iowa at a celebration on Saturday, May 21 at the Maucker Union on the UNI campus.KWWL Vice President and General Manager John Huff noted “KWWL is proud to be associated with an event that shines a light on these outstanding students, their families, and schools.” Best of the Class students had the opportunity to be photographed with KWWL news anchors Ron Steele and Collin Dorsey, Chief Meteorologist Mark Schnackenberg, and Sports Director Rick Coleman. Additionally, the students were recorded for a series of announcements that will air on KWWL, and can currently be viewed at KWWL.com. In its 38 years of recognizing academic excellence, KWWL’s Best of the Class has honored over 4700 hundred top graduating seniors. Best of the Class is a joint public service/community relations effort that encourages academic excellence among high school students by recognizing students who serve as role models in their communities.
