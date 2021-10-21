Halloween fun without ghouls

And now for my least favorite holiday …
The only good thing about Halloween is the delicious candy! OK, there, I’ve said it!
I have many friends and relatives who thoroughly enjoy the holiday and go through decorating and costume extravaganzas. I applaud their efforts and enjoy looking at decorating displays around town. I made costumes for my kids and supported their parties, trick-or-treating treks and always have candy to give out to neighborhood marauders but that’s about it. I am the bah-humbug of Halloween.
To me, the holiday beckons bad behavior and things happen that take the fun away that is supposed to be associated with the day (or night). I speak from the experience of 13 years as a bartender dealing with fully-masked goblins expecting to be served without revealing their identities – like a full-moon night with special effects.
Then there was the first Halloween after we moved to Oelwein and my sister and friends got mugged for their candy while trick-or-treating. That’s a rotten thing to do to kids! I drove around the neighborhood looking for the candy culprits, but of course, they had likely gone to their lair to divvy up the goods. So, I wiped the tearstains off Pocahontas, and promised we’d get some candy the next day.
In my search for Halloween-themed food ideas, the recipes abound. It all depends on how much time you want to spend making ghoulish goodies. I went with recipes from the Pillsbury website as ready-made dough is great to work with and a true timesaver. These all are pretty easy to assemble and will be a hit and any Halloween party or game-day get-together.
Spider Taco Ring
Ingredients
½ lb lean ground beef
1 tbl taco seasoning mix
¼ c water
½ c shredded cheddar cheese
2 cans (8 oz) refrigerated Pillsbury Original Crescent Rolls (8 Count)
Shredded lettuce, for topping
1 cherry tomato, cut in half
Directions:
Heat oven to 375°F. In 10-inch nonstick skillet, cook beef over medium heat, stirring occasionally, until brown; drain. Add taco seasoning mix and 1/4 cup water. Simmer 3 to 4 minutes, stirring occasionally, until slightly thickened. In medium bowl, mix beef mixture and cheese.
Unroll both cans of dough; separate into 16 triangles. On ungreased large cookie sheet, arrange 8 triangles in ring so short sides of triangles form a small (3-inch) circle in center. Dough will overlap. Dough ring should look like the sun.
Spoon beef mixture on the half of each triangle closest to center of ring.
Bring each dough triangle up over filling, tucking dough under bottom layer of dough to secure it. Repeat around ring until entire filling is enclosed (some filling might show a little).
Starting from one long edge, roll up each of the remaining 8 triangles into tight logs; fold over smaller ends, and pinch seams to seal. (Logs will be about 7 to 8 inches long.) Arrange each log around dough ring to look like “spider legs,” tucking slightly under ring.
Bake 16 to 18 minutes or until dough is golden brown and thoroughly baked. Fill center with shredded lettuce; top with 2 halved cherry tomatoes to look like eyes. Cool 5 minutes before cutting into serving slices.
Tips from the Pillsbury Kitchens
Be sure that the beef filling is cooked and cooled a little when you begin laying the crescent dough out. Spoon the filling in an even mound that surrounds the center opening, so there’s plenty of dough to wrap up and over it. Use a small metal spatula or table knife to help tuck the dough in.
Serve the crescent ring with queso dip for dipping the “spider legs.”
If desired, cook 1 lb. ground beef with 1 package taco seasoning mix and ½ cup water. Reserve half of the beef mixture to use for tacos, nachos or quesadillas to serve with the crescent ring.