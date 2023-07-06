GARRISON- Garrison Fun Days kicks off today for their annual town celebration-this year marks a special milestone for them, their 150th birthday.
The activities will start with a parade line-up at five at the Fire Station with the parade starting at six and ending at the park where the party begins.
Immediately following the parade DJ Czechmix’s Cool Tunes will provide free entertainment, there will also be ‘Free Bingo” and residents and visitors are invited to bring lawn chairs and beverages, local food trucks, Good Morrow Pizza and Beast & Bird will be on site to serve the crowd.
A free will donation will get you into Garrison’s Haunted Sneak Peek from 7pm-8pm.
The new Garrison Park dugouts and netting will be completed at the baseball diamond.
A One-of-a-Kind Henry Golden Boy .22 S/L/LR donated by Bob DuCharme with Tactical Creations in Vinton with a custom made cover noting the Garrison Sesquicentennial will be available to win via purchase of raffle tickets.
The birthday celebration will carry over to Saturday with a BBQ Dinner at the hitching post, a co-ed softball tournament and a street dance with live band ‘Deja Blue’.