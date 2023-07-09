DES MOINES— Today, Iowa Republicans introduced a near-total abortion ban that would outlaw abortion when cardiac activity is detected. This is often at around six weeks and before many people even know they are pregnant. This comes just weeks after an Iowa Supreme Court order denied Gov. Reynolds’ request to implement a ban that would have also outlawed abortion at around the same time. The proposed ban would eliminate about 98% of all abortions in Iowa, based on data from the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services. Pursuing an extreme, harmful abortion ban goes against the will of Iowans, 61% of whom support access to abortion in most or all cases.
Statement from Ruth Richardson, President and CEO of Planned Parenthood North Central States: “The near-total abortion ban would have a devastating impact on patients and communities in Iowa, as we’ve seen the immediate effects of similar bans passed in other states. Most people don’t know they are pregnant by six weeks, and so-called “exceptions” often are not actually made available to patients. “Exceptions” rely on the false belief that some people deserve health care, and some don’t. This ban would drastically impact health care in Iowa and widen already unacceptable health inequities. Every Iowan deserves the freedom to control their life, body, and future.”
Statement from Mazie Stilwell, Director of Public Affairs of Planned Parenthood Advocates of Iowa: “We will fight every step of the way to keep abortion legal in Iowa. It’s imperative that Iowans show up at the Capitol to make their voices heard and contact the legislators who work for them during this unprecedented special session. Regardless of our personal beliefs, we can all agree that Iowans deserve the right to control their futures and access reproductive health care.”