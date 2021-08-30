Christina Harrelson and Marita Perez are the 2021 recipients of $500 annual Dr. Tony Anthony Scholarships. The Dr. Tony Anthony Scholarship is given annually to an employee of Virginia Gay Nursing and Rehab who wants to further their education and training. It was established by Dr. Anthony’s family to honor his many years of service as a physician in Vinton and in gratitude for the care he received as a resident of VGH Nursing and Rehab.Dottie Anderson recently made another $30,000 donation to the scholarship fund.
“These opportunities greatly support VGH’s efforts of continuing education and recruitment and retention in our facility. VGH is grateful for Dottie’s generosity and continuing Dr. Tony Anthony’s legacy of quality care, education and interest of those in our community. We are forever grateful,” said Robin Marin, VGH Foundation.