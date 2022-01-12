Bobcat basketball saw their losing skid extend to three as they hosted Waverly-Shell Rock on Monday, falling to the Go-Hawks 53-41 despite a career night for senior forward Aiden Harris.
“Waverly brings five guys on the floor that can shoot the ball,” coach Larry Carlson said. “They do a great job of finding each other and they really got number one going. Overall, they do a good job.
W-SR made shots early and humbed Benton in a 20-10 first quarter. While the Bobcats couldn’t get their offense going on the night, their defense stood tall in the next eight minutes, holding the Go-Hawks to four points and shrinking the lead down to 24-17 at halftime.
“We got off to a little bit of a sluggish start tonight,” Carlson said. “Our second quarter defense was really good. The problem was we only scored seven. We had opportunities there we didn’t capitalize on.
The Bobcats cut the Go-Hawks’ lead down to two points to open the third quarter behind several buckets from Harris. W-SR responded with a quick 10-4 to earn back a solid gap over Benton. A six point difference in the fourth quarter allowed W-SR to extend and hold their lead.
“We’ve had our struggles in the fourth quarter this season,” Carlson said. “Consistency is key. Mentally we have to make sure that we're engaged with what's going on all the time.”
Harris finished a career-high 24 points, 11 rebounds and two steals. Junior Evan Daugherty totaled seven points and two steals in the loss.
“Aiden was fantastic tonight,” Carlson said. “Basketball karma smiles on those people who put in the effort. There's many times I was getting up at six in the morning to let him in the gym. The work is paying off for him. What we need now is a competitive effort for four quarters from everyone.”
Benton (3-8) broke their losing skid with a 58-23 win at South Tama on Tuesday and will host Center Point-Urbana (3-7) on Friday. The Bobcats trounced the Stormin’ Pointers 44-38 in Center Points just before winter break.