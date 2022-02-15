DUBUQUE – Hartig Drug Company is now distributing free N95 masks at all locations in collaboration with the federal government and its Strategic National Stockpile.
N95 masks are available at no cost to individuals and are limited to three per person. Customers and patients should look for signage near the registers for the masks.
Hartig Drug is also partnering with numerous tri-state area long-term care facilities providing N95 masks to their residents and staff to ensure their needs are met.
For additional information about the free N95 masks, please visit the CDC’s website www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/free-n95-manufacturers.html.
In addition, Hartig Drug Company now offers free self-collection Covid-19 PCR test kits at all of its 23 locations in Illinois, Iowa, and Wisconsin.
Through a partnership with testing company eTrueNorth, these lab-based PCR test kits increase the availability of testing throughout the communities Hartig Drug serves and provide a more accurate Covid-19 test result.
“We are excited to expand our Covid-19 testing partnership with eTrueNorth. Hartig Drug has already facilitated thousands of Covid-19 tests in the tri-states. This new program will expand our reach and allow all of our locations to conveniently offer free, no-questions-asked testing options for many rural tristate communities,” said Charlie Hartig, CEO, Hartig Drug Company.
Customers are required to complete an online assessment at www.iNeedaCovid19test.com and select a Hartig Drug location. Once completed, individuals will receive a voucher to pick up the free test. Vouchers may be printed or shown on a smartphone.
Specimen collection must be done at home. Individuals should follow the instructions provided in the test kit for nasal swab self-collection and return the specimen bag to the designated dropbox at Hartig Drug on the same day it was collected. Test results will be emailed and may take 3 to 5 business days.
Customers are strongly encouraged to wear masks when picking up and dropping off tests. If a customer has symptoms, another individual may pick up and drop off their test for them, with the proof of voucher.
Hartig Drug continues to stock at-home antigen Covid-19 tests if instant results are needed.