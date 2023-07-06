DES MOINES — It’s a sweet life celebrating the start of the Fair season at the Corndog Kickoff. Don your flip-flops, pull on a Hawaiian shirt, be thankful it’s five o’clock somewhere and gather with other Fair-loving souls to raise funds for the renovation of the historic Iowa State Fairgrounds. Move over cheeseburgers, we’re channeling a Jimmy Buffett vibe, creating “Corndog in Paradise.” Whether you are attending the fun-filled night or are participating from home, there is something for everyone to bid on!
The Blue Ribbon Foundation’s mission is to provide high quality facilities for all Fairgoers to enjoy their visit to the Iowa State Fair or throughout the year. Since 1997, the Corndog Kickoff has played a key part in our mission and has been a pre-fair tradition, raising money for the restoration and preservation of the historic Iowa State Fairgrounds. Highlights from this year’s live and silent auction packages include:
Butter Fingers – Help Sarah Pratt sculpt the tail of the 2023 Butter Cow.
Better than Beachfront! – This camping spot is better than beachfront property because you are camped in the heart of the action!
A Concert Series – Have your own Concert Club area in the Grandstand at the 2023 Iowa State Fair with eight seats to each of the eleven concerts.
A Night at the Museums – While you probably won’t find Ben Stiller attending, A Night at the Museums is the theme for one of the 2023 Fair After Dark programs, a 21 year and older, exclusive event on Friday, August 11 at 8:00 p.m.
If you are unable to attend this night in paradise, you can still bid on silent auction packages. Online bidding will open for the silent auction on Friday, July 7 at 10 AM and close on Saturday, July 8 at 8:30 PM. All auction packages will be on display at the event so attendees can see them up close and in person. To bid, you must register as a bidder on our online portal and provide the required information on the form, including a valid credit card number.
All-inclusive Corndog Kickoff tickets are still available for $125 per person. Tickets can be purchased online at www.BlueRibbonFoundation.org, by calling the Foundation at 515-262-3111 Ext. 371, or at the door. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., live auction starts at 8:00 p.m. and Flashing Thunder Spectacular will conclude the evening with a fireworks show at 10:00 p.m. We hope to see you on Saturday, July 8 in the William C. Knapp Varied Industries Building!
The Iowa State Fair Blue Ribbon Foundation is a non-profit 501©3 organization. Since its inception in 1993, the Foundation has generated more than $195 million for renovation and preservation of the historic Iowa State Fairgrounds. For more information, please contact the Blue Ribbon Foundation at 515-262-3111 Ext. 371, Info@BlueRibbonFoundation.org or visit www.BlueRibbonFoundation.org.