WATERLOO–Hawkeye Community College has announced the next Business Consortium Workshop Series, focused on providing an intense concentration of knowledge in specific business topics to employees across all industries.

The consortium consists of 11 different workshops, all focused on building business strength. Workshops run once a month from 8:30-11:00 a.m. and are led by business training professionals with years of field experience.

Sessions for the 2023-2024 series include:

October 19, 2023: Mastering Strong Communication: Techniques for Professional Success

November 16, 2023: Embracing Change and Preparing for the Future

December 14, 2023: Influence and Accountability

January 18, 2024: Trustworthy Leader

February 15, 2024: Positive Work Culture

March 21, 2024: Managing Onsite, Remote, and Hybrid Employees

April 18, 2024: Avoiding Stress and Burnout

May 16, 2024: Getting Control of Your Time and Attention

June 20, 2024: How Safe is Your Team? Creating a Culture of Psychological Safety

July 18, 2024: 15 Minutes to Actionable Leadership

August 15, 2024: The Emotionally Intelligent Team

Membership in the consortium entitles a business to one seat in each workshop. Businesses can send any employee to any workshop, but seats are

limited to the number of memberships purchased. Individual attendees who attend at least eight of the 11 sessions will receive a certificate of completion.

The first workshop is October 19, 2023. To join the consortium, visit www.hawkeyecollege.edu/business-consortium or call 319-296-4290.

