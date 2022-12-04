VINTON — VS basketball came out pumped for their first home game of the season Friday against West Delaware, but the Hawks deflated that energy on their way to a 65-36 rout of the Vikings.
“This is a very athletic West Delaware team,” coach Austin Mullikin said. “We knew they’d push the ball down the floor and came prepared to play defense against that. We didn’t get back quick enough to set up our defense and we let them shoot incredibly well tonight.”
The Vikings got off to a 9-1 start in the first quarter as the Hawks saw their early shots rim out. VS allowed their visitors back in the game with eight fouls in the first quarter alone and the Hawks’ eventually finding the bottom of the net. The Vikings’ 11-10 lead was swifty erased by a 15-5 run in the second quarter to go into the locker room down 25-16.
“The boys came excited to play for their first home game and a good crowd,” Mullikin said. “We got up by nine and then we got complacent. It’s a game of runs. [West Delaware] missed those first shots, and then they hardly missed after that.”
West Delaware’s offensive spark also lit their defense up as it held the Vikings to a 27.5 field goal percentage, including four of 19 from three. The Hawks outscored the Vikings 40-20 in the second half despite a nearly equal number of turnovers between the two teams.
“We got to step up to the challenge when teams make these runs,” Mullikin said. “Tonight came down to our defense. We didn’t play well enough on defense to win. We’re still figuring out this lineup and have 20 more games to do so.”
Junior Cameron Dunbar led the Vikings with 16 points, five rebounds and two steals. Senior Austin Kemp had eight points and four rebounds, senior Benett Rickels seven points, three rebounds and two steals.
The Vikings (0-2) travel to Solon on Tuesday and host Mount Vernon on Friday.