HAZLETON – The Hazleton Commercial Club is conducting BINGO Fundraising on Thursday evenings at the Hazleton American Legion/Community Center. The Commercial Club supports several community events: Haze Daze (June 10-11, 2022); Halloween Treat Bags; the Christmas Shoppe; and other events. BINGO cards are on sale at 5:30 p.m. and early bird games start at 6:30 p.m. This week there is a $500 jackpot for a blackout in 59 numbers or less.
Hot soup and sandwiches, snacks, hot/cold drinks and desserts will be available. Seating is limited to rated facility capacity. Facemasks are encouraged for unvaccinated attendees. Updated information will be posted on the Hazleton Commercial Club Facebook page.