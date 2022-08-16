One afternoon in April, Gary Duneman, of Waverly, felt his entire body stiffen. He could not move and knew he needed help. Gary was brought to Waverly Health Center (WHC) by ambulance. The medical team found a bad infection in his urinary tract that had spread throughout his body.
Gary was admitted to the hospital for antibiotic treatment and observation. His back was especially sore and painful. Gary’s medical team worked together to treat the infection which required the use of multiple antibiotics.
Gary spent just over two weeks on the medical-surgical floor at WHC, noting that every aspect of his stay was great. Gary was thankful that his care was located close to home and enjoyed the friendly, local staff. “I walked around and had wonderful conversations with several nurses. We talked about American history and life experiences.” He and his wife even looked forward to ordering off the menu together.
Gary reflects on his time at WHC as an overall positive experience. “I personally know some of the doctors and nurses at Waverly Health Center. I have never met anyone who has had a bad experience at WHC. I knew I was in good hands,” he said.