Henry, age 8, struggled with bowel issues. His pediatrician, Dr. Stacy Wagner from Christophel Clinic, referred him to Kristin Kahler, DPT, Taylor Physical Therapy at Waverly Health Center. Henry was referred to Kristin for pediatric pelvic floor therapy.
Pediatric pelvic floor therapy treats pelvis and pelvic floor muscle issues in children and teenagers. When a child has muscle issues, it can cause bladder and bowel problems and pain. Kristin is one of a few physical therapists in the state who work with children on these issues.
Kristin has been treating Henry for over a year now. She says he and his family have been open minded, hard working and dedicated to the process of improving Henry’s condition. “We tried many things, but ultimately it was working with Kristin that finally helped Henry,” said Kim, Henry’s mother.
Pelvic floor therapy takes dedication and patience because it can take time to see progress. “Progress doesn’t happen overnight with pediatric pelvic floor therapy, but it can have a large impact on the quality of life of the child and their family. I am incredibly proud of Henry and his family,” Kristin added.
One milestone Henry has reached through his work with Kristin was recognizing when he has to have a bowel movement. This was not possible prior to working with Kristin because his bowels were so impacted that he had no feeling in his anal muscles. Now, Henry can go to the pool regularly, with confidence and without fear of accidents, which has been his favorite accomplishment to date.
“We absolutely adore Kristin,” Kim added. “She has great bedside manner and found creative ways to help us. There were lots of things that she had to do that could be embarrassing for a boy of Henry’s age, but she made him feel very comfortable. He was always able to be calm and happy during his appointments.”
Kristin reflects on her time with Henry with pride. “The first time that he was able to participate in an activity, such as go to a friend’s birthday party without fear of leaks, I was so excited for him! It’s been truly amazing to see Henry be able to return to the things he loves doing and explore new activities with his peers,” she said.
Treating pediatric pelvic floor dysfunction for children with bowel and bladder issues is a great passion of Kristin’s. There are many children experiencing things such as constipation, night time bedwetting, urinary or fecal leaks and other dysfunctions that can be treated with pediatric pelvic floor therapy.
If you are interested in talking with Kristin about pediatric pelvic floor therapy, call the Taylor Physical Therapy office at (319) 352-5644.