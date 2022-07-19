Since her high school graduation, Brenda Burr has struggled with her weight. She was an emotional eater and always looked for ways to control her weight. “I tried everything. I spent so much money on weight loss products,” Brenda said.
One day Brenda met a woman who had had weight loss surgery and wanted to learn more. She attended an informational meeting about weight loss surgery with Dr. J. Matthew Glascock. After the meeting, she decided to give dieting one more try. When that didn’t work for Brenda, she went back to Dr. Glascock’s office to explore surgical options. Together, they decided on the Roux-en-Y surgery.
“Dr. Glascock is a wonderful surgeon. His staff, especially Mary and Kim, are amazing. They never treated me like I was just a patient. They never talked down to me or made me feel self-conscious about my weight,” said Brenda.
Brenda lost a significant amount of weight after surgery, but more importantly, she found herself. “Each time I tried dieting, I did it for someone else — my husband, my kids — it was never for me. Changing my mindset and attitude to focus on myself made it easier. I knew I wanted to be able to play with my kids again.”
Though she had surgery several years ago, Brenda continues to attend the Healthy You Surgical Weight Loss Support Group at Waverly Health Center. She loves being able to share her story with anyone who has recently gone through weight loss surgery, or those who are considering it. It encourages others who are thinking about the surgery and reminds Brenda how far she’s come.
“Brenda is the perfect example of an individual who sincerely wants to restore her health with weight loss surgery,” said Dr. Glascock. “She has maintained her weight loss for 13 years. She is a spectacular example of the impact this treatment course can have on a person.”
By sharing her story, Brenda hopes to reach others who may be struggling with their weight or considering weight loss surgery.
For more information on the Healthy You Surgical Weight Loss Program at WHC, please call (319) 352-8033 or visit https://waverlyhealthcenter.org/fitagain.