Healthy Connections Highlight Health and Wellness Fair
VINTON— The Benton County Community Health and Wellness Fair provided a comprehensive look at a number of resources readily available to residents throughout Benton County. The seventh annual event was held Saturday, October 9, at Vinton-Shellsburg High School. Over 40 exhibitors were on hand to promote a wide range of health, wellness and community services to residents.
This year’s event was made possible by Virginia Gay Hospital, the Virginia Gay Hospital Foundation, and event sponsors including Carson Wealth, Farmers Savings Bank and Trust-Vinton, Horst PT, Linn County Public Health, United Way of East Central Iowa, Vinton Lutheran Home Communities, Vinton Parks and Recreation Department and Vinton-Shellsburg Farm To School.
Participants received punch cards upon entrance to the fair. They received one punch for each stop they made at a booth or exhibit, and the completed punch card served as an entry into a door prize drawing. These names were randomly drawn to receive a prize:
Virginia Gay Hospital Foundation director, Robin Martin, explained the significance of the health fair. “We know this event has a positive impact. With such an incredible amount of resources available for mind, body, and spirit available throughout our county, none should be overlooked. It is amazing to see so many assembled in one place. We receive so many positive comments from exhibitors and the public. For our exhibitors, it’s a chance to network with each other. For the public, it’s a tremendous opportunity to see first-hand the many types of services and organizations that benefit our communities.”
The Benton County Health and Wellness Fair is typically held in the spring each year. Due to impacts from COVID-19, format and schedules were improvised. Last year’s event was held as a drive-thru using Virginia Gay Family Clinics as the pick-up point for resources. This year’s fair was held in person but postponed until fall. Organizers say the next event will return to spring with a tentative date of April 2023.
