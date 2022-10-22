VAN HORNE — Bad luck has struck Benton’s Jaida Lyons at the worst possible times the last two cross country seasons. She’s suffered injuries that hampered her ability to run in the final weeks of her promising freshman and sophomore season, finishing in 17th place both seasons just outside of qualifying for State as an individual.
“I’ve had injuries to my hip, ankle and last season it was hard to walk, let alone run,” Lyons said. “It made me want to work harder, be smarter with my body. I never wanted to be that close again. I wanted to go to State.”
Entering her junior season at Benton, Lyons was determined not to end cross country the same way. With other athletes facing similar injuries in recent years, coach Marty Thomae changed elements of his training in an effort to avoid the same results.
“She was running well both her freshman and sophomore years,” Thomae said. “That would last up to conference week, or the week before. We changed how we warm up, cool down from runs. We wanted not only to help Jaida, but other athletes who have been hurt in the past.”
Lyons competed well through the season, consistently placing in the top 15 of meets across the last two months. She finished eighth in the challenging WaMaC Supermeet to earn First Team All-Conference honors. Everything seemed to be going well compared to the last two seasons.
“It felt good because I got to see my progress for longer,” Lyons said. “I had really focused on listening to my body. I was really glad I didn’t have to go through last year again.”
The Bobcats were assigned to run at Pella for the State Qualifying Meet. Host Pella, Ballard and Carlisle all have strong teams this season, including many ranked individuals. Despite the challenge, Lyons came through and finished 10th overall with a time of 1946, finally qualifying her for the State Cross Country Meet.
“I remember feeling relieved, because being so close the last two seasons has been tough,” Lyons said. “I didn’t know if even running my best would be good enough in such a tough district. I was extremely happy.”
Lyons is the first Bobcat girl to qualify for State since the 2020 season, when she watched former teammates Hailee Ricklefs and Jaden Thys both finish in the top 15.
“We’re super excited for Jaida to get this opportunity,” Thomae said. “She’s had a lot of good races this season and we hope she has one more left in her.”
Lyons will run at the State Cross Country Meet in Fort Dodge on Saturday, Oct. 30 starting at 10:30 a.m. Her personal goal is to finish in the top 30 of Class 3A, where she has been ranked during the season. While she;s currently out of the most recent rankings, Lyons is determined to run the race she is capable of.
“Obviously I want to run my best at State,” Lyons said. “But I want to stick to my strategy and run my race. I’ve been to the course before watching Jaden, Hailee and Trey (Schulte) run there the last two years. I hope running at State will show other girls they can do it too. We have some great runners and I want them to run with me next season.”