INDEPENDENCE – Heartland Acres Agribition Center is hosting an Ice Fishing Derby on Saturday, Feb. 19. Registration starts at 9 a.m. with fishing from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Note the new time!)
Cost to enter is $30 per individual. Fee includes entry into ice fishing tournament and admission to Heartland Museum. Cash payouts for Biggest Bluegill, Biggest Crappie and Biggest Bass.
Entries and fees due by Monday, Feb. 14.
Rules:
• All alcohol must be purchased through Heartland Acres Event Center. Other beverages also available for purchase.
• Augers, bait, fishing gear and ice hole drilling are the responsibility of the participant.
• Valid Iowa fishing license required.
• Refund only in the event of cancellations due to weather.
Please direct any questions regarding the tournament to Travis Schellhorn at 319-231-3033 or Brian Bell at 319-327-4723 or events@heartlandacresusa.com.