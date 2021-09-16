Harlyn Heitshusen of Urbana, Iowa was recently awarded the title of Benton County Miss United States Agriculture.
Harlyn Heitshusen, is the 16 year old daughter of Willis and Cindy Heitshusen. She lives in Urbana, Iowa on her family’s horse and cattle ranch. Harlyn is currently a junior at Center Point-Urbana High School. She is very active in her school, community, and athletic programs. She has received many academic excellence awards throughout her time at CPU schools. She is an active participant in The Silver Cord Volunteer Program, STEM club, volleyball team and in 4H. Harlyn holds the Vice president role in her 4-H club, Polk 101.
She has been actively showing cattle since 4th grade at the Benton County Fair, winning numerous awards. Agriculture and livestock has been a big part of Harlyn’s life. Living and growing up in the agriculture industry has made a huge impact on her life. It has taught her hardships, life lessons and priorities that she believes can not be learned in the classroom.
After high school, she plans to attend Iowa State University to major in Biomedical Engineering, with a minor in Criminal Justice. Harlyn’s platform while she reigns is “Feeding The World.” This is very near to Harlyn’s heart as she raises beef cattle on her family’s ranch to provide food to others. She plans to travel around Benton County and Iowa to different farms to see their operations and advocate to others about how the world is fed.
The 2021 Eastern Iowa Corridor Regional Miss United States Agriculture Pageant was held in Williamsburg, Iowa, on September 12th starting at 1 pm. The contestants competed in four different categories. These categories included Interview, On-Stage Introduction, Evening Wear, & On-Stage Question. Twenty-one girls from five different counties traveled to compete for their own county title and a ticket to the Midwest Regional Miss United States Agriculture Pageant and the State of Iowa Pageant being held in Maryville, Missouri, on December 3rd-5th, The queens crowned at the pageant in Williamsburg will go on to compete for a state title with the opportunity to continue on to the National Pageant that will be held in Orlando, FL, in June, 2022.
State Director Holly Hatfield says “The idea behind the Miss United States Agriculture Pageant Program is to celebrate the agriculture industry and our local farmers all while promoting self-esteem, building strong leaders, and awarding scholarships to encourage a continuing pursuit of education as well as incorporating our motto: “Teach. Inspire. Advocate.”
The Eastern Iowa Corridor Regional Miss United States Agriculture Pageant was organized by the 2021 National Miss United States Agriculture Advocacy Ambassador, Katelyn Folkmann of Newhall, Iowa, and 2021 National Ms. United States Agriculture, Mollie Upton of Oxford, Iowa. One of the directors, Katelyn Folkmann says, “The goal of hosting this pageant was to get more girls involved in the program and to bring together women who have a passion for agriculture. Even though we come from a variety of different backgrounds, we all have a love for agriculture and want to support the American Farmer.”
