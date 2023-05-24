COLESBURG – Wednesday, May 17, 2023 (Lone Pine Country Club): East Buchanan junior Jaeden Hellenthal has punched her ticket and will play in the girls state tournament this Thursday and Friday.
Hellenthal shot a 90 and placed 3rd qualifying her for the State Tournament.
Other scores include Brooklyn Kelchen 105, Ava Shannon 115, Eden Brady 116, Maya Huegel 123, and Abby Newman 125.
The team finished in 4th place with a team score of 426. Easton Valley (395) and Nashua-Plainfield (412) qualify as teams.
Hellenthal will tee it up in Boone at the Cedar Pointe Golf Course. Tee time is 9:30 AM on Thursday and 8:30 AM on Friday.