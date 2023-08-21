I’m sure the summer is going fast for almost everyone, despite the heat waves! On Thursday, August 17th, we had our legislative day at the great Iowa State Fair where many of us were able to get together and have a fun lunch outing. This has to be about the best State Fair in the land!
During the early days at the Iowa State Fair, Benton County had many people recognized for their work and accomplishments. On August 12th, Emma Wayson of Mount Auburn teamed up with Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig to win the Grand Champion Showman award at the Governor’s Charity Steer Show. Emma was interviewed and she is very well-spoken for her young age of 10!
Benton Community High School FFA had a few members do very well with their tractors as restoration projects. Garrett Coffland of Blairstown has a 1985 Allis Chalmers 8070 that he not only restored, but he redesigned. Garrett won “Class Champion” in the “1959 and Later” class in the Iowa FFA Ag Mechanics Tractor Restoration competition, and his photos show he really did an incredible amount of work to make the tractor probably better than new!
Also, Quintin and Cade Volesky entered their 1972 John Deere 4230, and were awarded “Class Champion” in the “Restored Tractor by Group from same Chapter”. Their tractor also looks like it’s right off the John Deere assembly line in Waterloo — ready and able for another 50 years of farm work!
While at the fair Thursday and right after lunch, I was able to attend the “Heritage Farms” Awards Ceremony for farms being owned by the same family for 150 years or more. Benton County had three families with this longevity. Only 6 counties had more than three farms recognized according to the program. Congratulations to: Scott & Jennifer Birker and Betty Merchant for their Garrison family-owned farm since 1873, William & Susan Grovert for their Vinton family-owned farm since 1873, and Michael & Lorraine Kerkman for their Van Horne family-owned farm since 1873!
Thursday morning was the awards ceremony for “Century Farms” for families owning their land for 100 years or more. According to https://centuryfarms.iowaagriculture.gov/, these families received the award this year: John Brockschink with his Norway farm owned since 1922, Michael & Lorraine Kerkman with their Van Horne family farm since 1873, Duane & Michelle Koopman with their Newhall family farm since 1915, LaVonne Sass with her Shellsburg family farm since 1907, Merlyn Schanbacher with two Newhall family farms since 1913 and 1874, Virgil & Sharon Schminke with their Vinton family farm since 1918, Lynn & Brenda Selk with their Keystone family farm since 1923, Rita & Relda Selk Pickering with their Keystone family farm since 1884, and Douglass Thompson with his Van Horne farm since 1915. Congratulations to any other Benton County award winners I may have missed!
Also Thursday afternoon, I and several other Iowa House members met with officials from the Iowa Dept. of Public Safety to discuss our ongoing problems with human trafficking (labor) and sex trafficking. These problems have been increasing at an alarming rate, especially the last few years due to our border with Mexico being basically open and controlled by the cartels. The movie “Sound of Freedom”, based on a true story, sold over 15.3 million tickets, and demonstrates this is a huge problem nationally, even in Iowa. We intend to bring legislation to the House floor addressing these heinous acts.
Hope the remaining summer days treat you well as we prepare for the fall season and harvest. Thanks to ALL FARMERS and please be careful and safe out there!