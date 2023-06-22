The exchange of wedding vows is a key component of a wedding ceremony and sometimes helps to ensure the marriage is binding in accordance with the faith of the participants. Vows also may be exchanged in service of tradition. According to the wedding resource Zola, vows are not a legal necessity for marriage and some cultures do not use them. Still, many couples like to recite vows during their weddings.
Couples have various options pertaining to the vows they share. In religious ceremonies, vows may be predetermined as part of the requirements and rituals of that faith and religious texts. Individuals also may choose to read romantic verses from poetry. Another option is to write one’s own vows.
When drafting vows, here are some guidelines to follow.
• Utilize a template. Scour the internet for resources on writing vows. You’ll likely find sample vows or even templates where you can fill in information if you do not know where to begin.
• Utilize memories of when you met. Your vows can include special anecdotes or stories of time spent in the early days when you first knew this was the person with whom you would spend your life.
• Explain who this person is to you. Tell the audience what it is about this person that has you smitten. Is he or she your partner in crime? Confidante? Best friend? Or all of the above?
• Share what you are pledging. Write out exactly what you are vowing to your special someone. Be definitive and draw from your personal experiences. For example, “I vow to support you each time you adopt another shelter dog.” “I promise to not hog the covers.” “ I vow to warm your toes on cold evenings.” Make it personal, heartfelt and humorous.
• Say you’ll be there. At the heart of vows is a promise that you’ll be around no matter what life throws at you. This is a safe sentiment to include in your vows, and likely one your future spouse and other guests will come to expect.
• Keep things brief. There is no need to write a novel for your vows, which may reassure you if you’re nervous about the right wording and speaking in front of an audience. Outline the most important points you want to share and build on those sentiments.
• Reflect on the future. Wrap up your vows by noting your excitement about what the future may bring, whether that is a family, travel or another adventure.
Wedding vows are traditional components of many weddings. Couples easily can write their own vows to personalize the ceremony even further.