INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Area Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors gathered Monday morning with City of Independence officials, Police Officers, and representatives of Crawford Engineering and Surveying to celebrate the re-opening of Highway 150 / 5th Avenue NE.
The detour of the road segment between the railroad and First Street started the first week of April, 2021.
As travelers become accustomed to returning to driving the regular route, be cautious of cross traffic and the removal of temporary stop signs and other detour indicators.
Next spring Highway 150 / Third Avenue SE is scheduled to be closed for construction from First Street to Eighth Street SE.