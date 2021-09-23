VINTON – It was routine business for the Benton County Board of Supervisors at their
Tuesday, Sept. 14, meeting at the access center in Vinton.
The supervisors abated parcels pursuant to Iowa Code 445.63, which are used for
right of way by the Iowa Department of Transportation.
A resolution was approved on a 28E agreement between the Iowa Department of Natural
Resources and Benton County for the well program. Benton County has worked with the
DNR for over 40 years in this program.
Benton County Rural Access Hub policies and procedures were discussed with Mona
Krugger Onken. They plan to give quarterly reports to the board.
Ben Bonar of the weed commission had paperwork approved for a grant to purchase a
brush chipper. The grant is from the DOT.
The board also approved the hiring of George Haefner as a roadside biologist, and
approved a garage door opener for the main weed building.
Phil Borleske of the Benton County Historic Preservation met with the board on a
camp event that will be postponed to May, and working on the courthouse clock.
Engineer Myron Parizek received acknowledgement of the retirement of Kenneth Bahr.
They also approved an updated 28E agreement on road maintenance and snow/ice control
with Linn County.