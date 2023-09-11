MOUNT VERNON — On Saturday September 9th, 2023, at approximately 2:43pm Linn County Deputies, Linn County Rescue, Mount Vernon Fire, Lisbon Fire, and Mount Vernon Ambulance responded to a personal injury accident at Highway 30 and Cedar River Road.
Upon arrival, emergency responders observed a 2008 Kia Rondo disabled in the eastbound lanes of Highway 30 and a 2013 Hyundai Sonata on the eastbound shoulder. The driver of the Kia was traveling northbound on Cedar River Road approaching Highway 30. He failed to yield when he entered Highway 30, colliding with the eastbound Hyundai.
The driver of the Kia, Kenneth Kistener (61) of Cedar Rapids fled the scene on a motorized bicycle and was apprehended southbound on Cedar River Road. The driver of the Hyundai Sonata was uninjured and was identified as Daniel Franks (44) of Marion.
Kistener was transported to a local hospital by Mount Vernon Ambulance for what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries. The accident remains under investigation by the Linn County Sheriff’s Office with charges pending against Kistener.