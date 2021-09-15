Hoeck

Louie and Kathy Hoeck

HAZLETON — Congratulations to Louie and Kathy Hoeck on celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary! The couple was married at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Fairbank on Sept. 18, 1971. They made their loving home on a farmstead west of Hazleton, where they raised four children and were later blessed with eight grandchildren. Mom and Dad, we love you and appreciate you setting the example of what a strong marriage looks like!