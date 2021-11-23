Volunteers with Buchanan County Tourism are busy little elves preparing for Tourism’s only fundraiser — Holidays at the Depot. As with last year the fundraiser will be held virtually. This option gives Tourism the ability to highlight items, promote donors and businesses, and for bidders to place their bids easily any time of the day or night from any location. Wreaths, trees and specialty items will be available for bidding by visiting by 32auctions.com/holidaysatthedepot2021
Items are available for viewing now, bidding goes live at 8 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 26! Make your selections, place and follow your bids. The length of the auction has been tightened up a bit this year with bidding closing at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 5 giving winning bidders time to incorporate their item into their holiday theme or as a gift for someone special.
Cash or check payment will be due at time of pickup at the Tourism Depot, 1111 Fifth Avenue in Independence. Pickup will be Sunday, Dec. 5 from 1 to 4 p.m. or by special arrangement. All items must be picked up. No shipping will be available.
In 2021 Tourism promoted area attractions and businesses with the newly designed tourism brochure, website — travelbuchanan.com, social media, and other promotional materials. Tourism also represented the area at the Iowa State Fair and through special publications like the garden and greenhouse tour, the meat sheet and in upcoming publications like the Buchanan County Trails map.
Tourism looks forward to 2022 with hopes to hire a Tourism Director, print a supplemental calendar of events, create day trip and staycation itineraries, social distancing opportunities like QR Code trails, and care for the Illinois Central Depot.
Tourism enjoys highlighting Buchanan County and inviting people to visit and enjoy all we have to offer. Tourism wishes you and yours a happy and healthy holiday season. Be sure to support Tourism’s only fundraiser by bidding at 32auctions.com/holidaysatthedepot2021