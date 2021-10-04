Homecoming looked a lot different for VS senior Max Vasquez this season. After a strong start at running back his junior season, Vasquez suffered a torn ACL against Mount Vernon two weeks prior.
“It’s been tough the last two seasons,” Vasquez said. “I felt like I was having a pretty good junior season before tearing my ACL. I knew I’d come back from it.”
Fast forward to Friday night under the lights with Benton (5-1) in town and Vasquez is back as the starting back for his senior Homecoming. Needless to say, Vasquez and his teammates were pumped at Homecoming and the Benton County Rivalry game colliding this season.
“Their our county rival, and coming on Homecoming when everyone’s there,” Vasquez said. “It’s a great tradition. Beat Benton.”
Not if Benton had anything to say about it. A strong defensive game plan by the Vikings and an interception by Hudson Carolan in the first quarter held back the Bobcats. The second quarter saw senior Jacob Brecht break through the line for a two-yard touchdown. Benton flexed their own physical defensive line and got the ball back quickly and on the VS 38. Despite the good field position, penalties cost the Bobcats and their field goal was off the mark.
“[VS] is a good, physical ball club,” Benton coach Jeff Zittergruen said. “They did a lot to take us out of the stuff we wanted to run. We have to play cleaner and take away those penalties.”
Benton threw the ball away in the beginning of the third quarter as Gabe Sanders sniffed out the play. The Vikings were unable to make anything of the drive. Senior Aidan Thompson blocked the VS punt to again give the Bobcats terrific field position. Benton took advantage this time as Brecht again capped off the drive with a short touchdown run.
“Offensively, they are so dynamic,” VS coach Jim Womochil said. “But really this game was decided up front. They gave us such a mismatch. We’d been running the ball effectively the last two games and they held us in check.”
The Vikings found some offensive fire as senior Kaden Kingsbury found Bennett Rickels in the endzone for a five yard score on a 4th and five scenario.”
“That play would have put us right back in it,” Womochil said. “Based on time and how Benton’s defense was playing, we went for the six instead of going for the field goal. They weren’t respecting Bennett defensively. Kaden made a nice read, Bennett a nice fake to hit that play.”
The celebration was short-lived as Brecht exploded for a 69 yard touchdown run to put the Bobcats up 21-7 with 10:38 left in the game. VS found itself unable to come up with an answer outside of a fumble recovery as Benton extended its win streak over VS to six years.
“We made plays when we needed to,” Zittergruen said. “That blocked punt by Aidan Thompson was a huge play to get us going.”
Brecht finished with 129 yards on 21 carries, scoring all three Bobcat touchdowns and totaling 12 tackles. Senior Colin Buch threw for 39 yards on 6 of 12 completion, rushing for 63 yards on 14 carries. Senior Kyler Mahan had 7.5 tackles in the win.
The Benton defense held the Vikings 26 rushing yards, finding more success in their passing game as Kingsburg threw for 93 yards on 11 of 16 completion. Senior Kale Schulte had 48 yards on four receptions, junior Curtis Erickson 28 yards on three receptions. Erickson led the defense with eight total tackles, senior Taylor Anderson 6.5 tackles.
“We’ve got a lot of business to take care of,” Womochil said. “There are no easy games. We have some great challenges ahead of us. If we want to get back into this District race, we’ve got three games to get better.”
“We obviously have to get tougher,” Vasquez added. “We have to play all four quarters, playing our best ball.”
Benton will host Davenport Assumption (4-2) and VS will face Central DeWitt (4-2) on Senior Night this Friday.