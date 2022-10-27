Janesville, Iowa, can’t stop growing.
Located between Waverly and Cedar Falls on busy Highway 218, the town straddles Bremer and Black Hawk Counties and benefits from jobs, education, shopping and other opportunities in both directions.
All of which makes Janesville a desirable place to live, and the town has been bursting at its seams.
“We’re doing well,” said Mayor David Beenblossom. “I believe population-wise, we went up 100-150 on the census, but I don’t think those numbers are correct. It was closer to two- or three-hundred growth of population in the last four years. That’s not bad.”
He suspects that with the pandemic upheaval, not all residents responded to census questionnaires, leading to an undercount.
The town’s official 2020 population is 1,034.
Whatever the specific population increase, evidence of growth is all over.
To those driving by on 218, a recent housing addition is hard to miss. Beenblossom noted that there are growing subdivisions on both the east and west sides of town.
In addition, there’s discussion of a possible commercial development east of the highway.
More families in town have meant that the school outgrew its limits, requiring an addition to accommodate all the students.
“This school has seen growth that many districts our size would probably be jealous of,” said B.J. Meaney, Janesville superintendent and high school principal.
He said that around 2010, there were fewer than 300 students in the preK-12 system.
“When I got here in ’13, we were at about 340,” he said. “And we started this school year serving well over 500 students.”
Janesville passed a bond issue about four years ago, Meaney reported, “and that bond allowed us to add 12 classrooms, the gym, common spaces and a band room—a lot of things that allow us to continue to serve the growing student body.”
Like the school, the city library has also outgrown its space and is in the process of raising money for expanded quarters down the street at 319 Main.
“We’re moving to the old Jack ‘n Arnie’s building (a previous steakhouse),” said Lisa Biersner, Janesville Public Library director. “It triples our square footage. It pretty much doubles our space for materials and seating, and then we’re going to have a second programming room, which is new for us, and people are really excited about that.”
Biersner said they bought the building in June 2021 and expect the project to be done by next August. They currently have $307,000 of their fundraising goal of $532,000, the amount needed for renovating the building.
“A massive amount of that is community donations,” she said. “That includes fundraisers we’ve had, like meals and such, along with mailed-in checks.”
Other city projects indicate healthy expansion, as well.
“We’ve improved our main park,” Beenblossom said, “by revitalizing our ball diamond, the shelter areas and the main boat ramp on that side (of the Cedar River).
“Last year we opened up a second recreation area on the other side of the river, called Dort’s Landing,” he continued. “That’s another kayak output area. We’re expanding that, and now we’re building that into a bigger park.”
Kayaking has turned into a big deal for Janesville, with nice river stretches upstream from Waverly and downstream to Cedar Falls.
“I used to canoe for years,” Beenblossom said. “From Waverly to Janesville is an awesome run, and from Janesville to Cedar Falls is just as nice. We’re in a perfect spot for it.”
He said the use of parks by kayakers has been “tremendous.”
“There’s just dozens of people that come in on a daily basis and use our lot. It’s amazing. It’s almost daily, not just on weekends.”
Janesville has other improvements in the works. For example, the bridge on 7th Street (old Highway 218) will be redone soon, and the city hopes to put in a bike and walking trail that will extend to the trail system between Cedar Falls and Waverly.
Beenblossom credits the many improvements they’ve already made to having a progressive city administration.
“I’ve got a great council,” he said. “We’re trying to find new advantages we can bring to a small town. It’s a bedroom community, so we’re trying to enhance things around here without having the big industry.”
He says not having major industry has worked well for Janesville, because they have avoided overburdening the town’s water and waste water systems.
“We have three major companies in town that do well, but we don’t have any huge industry,” Beenblossom said. “We’re not actually going out and looking for a John Deere.”
In addition, there are a number of small businesses in town, which Beenblossom said he appreciates. “Every time we need something, they step up and help the community.”
Biersner agrees.
The businesses “are all so willing to give to us (the library) or the school,” she said.
That’s the kind of community support that leads a small town to grow.
Biersner noted that the library’s building project has a motto: “Janesville Public Library—Grow with Us.”
“And that works for the whole town,” she said. “It’s just booming. It’s such a nice location between everything.”