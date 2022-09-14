The latest excursion for the Sullivan Hartogh Davis Cedar Valley Honor Flights, based in Cedar Falls, will take place on Wednesday, Sept. 21, and will include several local veterans making the trip to our nation’s capital.
Overall, this will mark the 28th Honor Flight for the Cedar Valley chapter since its first in 2011, and is scheduled to include more than 90 northeast Iowa veterans.
Among the local veterans who are scheduled to be on board the Sept. 21 flight are U.S. Army veterans Don Albert (Randalia), Virgil Dennler (Volga), Virgil Poock (Sumner), James Wehling (Readlyn), and Rodney Wittenburg (Readlyn), as well as Navy veterans Warner Frazer (Oelwein), Michael Ryan (Hazleton), David Stahl (West Union), and Leone Vargason (Hazleton).
The Honor Flight Network, which began in 2005, is a national collection of independent hubs working in collaboration to further the mission of celebrating America’s veterans, doing so by providing them an opportunity to experience a day of honor immersed in the many national memorials located in Washington, D.C. These trips are of no cost to participating veterans.
Funding for Honor Flights, including those sponsored by the group’s Cedar Valley chapter, come almost entirely from the donations of individuals and corporations who support the effort’s vision, said the chapter’s Frank Magsamen. Fund raisers are also held, he explained, including the chapter’s annual variety show, which takes place each spring at Waterloo’s Electric Park Ballroom.
Those who participate in a local Honor Flight undertake a busy, one-day outing. As Magsamen noted, flights leave from Waterloo at 5:15 a.m., and, upon arrival, those participating board three buses and tour a variety of service-related national landmarks, including the Vietnam Veterans Memorial and Arlington National Cemetery, where they witness the Changing of the Guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.
The participants’ response to these trips has been entirely positive through the years although the deeper meaning of the day varies among the veterans involved, Magsamen said, depending on their viewpoint and experiences.
Those who make the trip with family often experience the biggest impact.
“Many times,” Magsamen said, it is during this tour of Washington that “veterans share for the first time their service experiences with their family members, which can be an important part of the healing process.”
Following their tour of Washington, those participating can expect to touch down back in Waterloo around 10 p.m. Those interested in applying for an Honor Flight or donating can visit https://cedarvalleyhonorflights.org.
Since its inception, the national network has honored nearly a quarter-million U.S. veterans and now includes over 125 hubs nationwide.