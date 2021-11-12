INDEPENDENCE – Local Veterans visited area schools Thursday to share their love of country and civic tradition of honoring fellow Veterans.
Members of VFW Post and Auxiliary Unit 2440 visited West Elementary, St John School, East Elementary, and the Jr/Sr High School. Presented below are two of the assemblies.
West Elementary
The new Mustang head and motto “The Mustang Way” in the West Elementary gymnasium served as a backdrop for the Veteran’s Day presentation.
The students filed in and Principal Cheri Reed asked them to sit down ‘crisscross – applesauce’ and quiet down. Principal Reed then introduced VFW Post 2440 Commander Mitch McGraw who served as the emcee and keynote speaker.
McGraw asked the audience to stand as the Color Guard brought in the American Flag to ‘Post the Colors’ by the podium. He then led everyone in the Pledge of Allegiance.
After the Pledge the were seated and Veteran Jim Lawler introduced the proper way to fold an American Flag and what each fold means traditionally. The Flag is first folded in half lengthwise twice leaving the white stars on the blue field at one end. Then, starting from the opposite end the red and white stripes are folded back and forth in triangles. As the last folds are made the Flag is all blue with white stars and has the appearance of a ‘cocked’ or tri-corner hat reminiscent of the ones worn by the “soldiers who served under Gen. George Washington and the sailors and Marines who served under Capt. John Paul Jones and followed by their comrades and shipmates in the U.S. Armed Forces, preserving for us the rights, privileges and freedoms we enjoy today.”
Commander McGraw took the podium again and spoke briefly about his military service and the meaning of Veteran’s Day.
After graduating from East Buchanan High School in 2011, McGraw started college but soon felt the need to join the Army. He served as an Army Ranger 2012 to 2016, including a tour in Afghanistan. He was honorable discharged as a Staff Sergeant (E6). He then enlisted in the National Guard reserves. His most recent deployment was a year in Qatar. He is currently in Officer Candidate School.
McGraw shared with the students that Veteran’s Day is a time to honor Veterans’ for their sacrifice. From the mundane sacrifice of figuring out how to temporarily leave a job and set up finances to the sacrifice of being away from friends and family, to the ultimate sacrifice of life and limb.
“Veterans made these sacrifices to protect our country and serve our [national] interests,” he said.
After McGraw spoke high school trumpeters Brooklyn Wilkinson and Amanda Justason played Taps as the audience stood and the Veterans were solemnly at attention.
As the ceremony came to a close, VFW Auxiliary Unit 2440 members Nila Turner and LouAnn Bresson presented a new American Flag and a $50 gift card to Principal Reed.
Veteran Lawler then gave the command for the Color Guard to ‘Retire the Colors’ as the audience stood.
Jr/Sr High School
The program at the Jr/Sr High School in the afternoon was similar. Assistant Principal Dewey Hupke served as emcee.
Mr. Hupke spoke about the importance of honoring Veterans because of his close relationship with his grandfather, Benjamin A. Miller, a WWII Veteran. Hupke later stated Grandpa Miller was born in Nebraska in 1920 but lived most of his life in Sioux City. When WWII came along, he signed up to serve in the Army. He was even a part of D-Day and stormed the beaches of Normandy. He passed away in 2008.
McGraw was the keynote speaker again, but this time he shared a short video of his homecoming from Qatar to illustrate the sacrifices a Veteran makes when called to serve overseas. When he was deployed to Qatar his children were 3, 1, and 5-months old. When he returned a year later after only visiting online with his family, the youngest did not fully recognize who he was and got a little upset when McGraw picked him up. McGraw said it took a couple of weeks to be reintegrated into the daily life of the family.
Another small change to the program was student Matthew Tudor helping with the Flag Folding ceremony and giving a history of Taps. Tudor is currently an E2 in the National Guard.
VFW Auxiliary Unit 2440 presented an American Flag and gift card to Mr. Hupke for the school’s use. After the ceremony he tried out the Flag with the help of student Conner Rawlins.
That concluded the Veteran programs for the day. More photos and reaction to other assemblies will be in an upcoming Bulletin Journal.