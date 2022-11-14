I am Rich Miller, Commander of American Legion Post 176 here in Waverly and I want thank you for attending our Veterans Day service today.
As most of us know Veterans Day was originally called Armistice Day commemorating the end World War One. The war ended at the 11th hour, on the 11th day of the 11th month, which is why we conduct our service at 11 a.m. on the 11th of November.
This war was at the time called “the war to end all wars.” Unfortunately, that wasn’t the case and in 1954 Congress changed the name to Veterans Day to honor all veterans of the Armed Forces.
In past years, we have honored those who have served during specific wars from WWI to the more current Persian Gulf wars, but there is another group who is often overlooked. Veterans who served with honor and in some cases were in as much danger as those who served in an active war theatre. I am talking about the “Cold War” veteran.
So what was the Cold War? It generally covered the years from the Truman Doctrine of March 12, 1947 to the dissolution of the Soviet Union on December 26, 1991. It primarily pitted the United States and its allies in Western Europe and other countries around the world against the Soviet Union, China, North Korea, Yugoslavia and Cuba. But they also encompassed a host of third world Marxist guerrilla and terrorist movements that targeted Americans.
It was a time of numerous wars around the world including the Korean War and the Viet Nam War, and for those of us who lived during that era, it was also a time of living with the fear of nuclear annihilation. The space race was spawned during the Cold War to be first in space. Now part of the rush to space was for propaganda purposes but also to develop better technology to deliver nuclear warheads to their targets.
I know many of you remember people building bomb shelters in their basements and the drills in school of hiding under your desk and covering your eyes in case of a nuclear strike.
As young as I was, I still remember thinking ‘man, I hope this is a strong desk!’ Thankfully, the missiles never came but it doesn’t take away from how close we came to nuclear Armageddon.
It is estimated that 22 million military, Department of Defense Civilian, Intelligence, Foreign Service, and United States employees faithfully performed their Cold War duties. I would like a show of hands of all who served from the end of World War II to December of 1991. Let’s give them a round of applause.
As one historian said, “people don’t really understand and know that the Cold War was a real war with real casualties. Real people died.”
So let’s take a look at this. Some 382 Americans were killed as a result of direct enemy action during the Cold War beyond the scope of the Korean War where over 36,000 Americans died and the Viet Nam War where over 58,000 Americans died. The 382 counts only those who died directly fighting communist operatives.
Still others, Air Force and Navy pilots who were lost in operational flights directed at the enemy but died in aircraft accidents are not part of this figure.
Moreover, many thousands of GI’s were killed on maneuvers where they were training for potential major confrontations.
During the Korean and Viet Nam wars, tens of thousands of Americans in uniform died outside the war zones from non-hostile causes. For example, 2,329 in Germany alone between 1965 and 1975. Not to mention the over 400,000 who were exposed to toxins and atomic testing done in the 1950’s of which many died because of this exposure.
There are also several hundred prisoners of war and those missing in action who ended up in communist gulags and psychiatric hospitals.
It is a fact several hundred men were interrogated by the Soviets, interrogation reports have been found but the men never returned. They just disappeared!
In the 44 plus years of the Cold War there are many questions that remain unanswered but there is one fact that is not questioned, the fact that The Cold War veteran did their duty with honor and true dedication.
In spite of the hardships and sacrifices that were made, there has never been an official recognition for those who served during this period.
There is no national memorial recognizing them, not even a medal to wear on the uniform. There was a medal designed that you can purchase but again, not to be worn on your uniform. There is a Cold War recognition certificate that you can request but that is all.
I think this does a disservice to all who served during this time and for many who put their lives on the line to preserve our freedom and our way of life.
So to all veterans everywhere, thank you for your service and to the Cold War veteran, thank you for serving during a very challenging time.