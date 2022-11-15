INDEPENDENCE – Veterans Day was once again filled with events honoring all who honorably served in our military forces.
While many of the presentations feel the same year after year, they are important as pass down the customs of respecting those who have served our nation in the best traditions of protecting “Liberty and Justice for All.”
West Elementary
After local Veterans posted the Colors, Keagen Shaull led the audience in reciting “The Pledge of Allegiance.” He was followed by essay winner Rachel Grover on “What the Flag Means to Me.”
“What does the Flag Mean to me?” she asked. “A flag reminds me of so many people who have fought for us and who are fighting for us. Like our founding fathers. And we have to remember the people who lost their lives fighting in battle to defend our freedom. Like the brave people who fought when things got tough. And those brave people who are still alive and sitting in this room at this moment. Please honor all soldiers not just today but every day. Veterans Day we honor all soldiers. Please let any Veteran you see that you are thankful for them. Happy Veterans Day!”
The Veterans performed a folding of the Flag ceremony describing what all of the 13 final folds symbolize.
The Sixth Grade Choir under the direction of Mrs. Amanda Fisher sang a medley of patriotic songs.
Then Principal Reed and Mrs. Kennedy introduced a special guest. Army Private Jagger Reaves surprised his siblings as he came home for a visit. Private Reaves has been serving in the Army and not been home for eight months. He is currently stationed at Ft. Campbell as he continues his Infantryman (“11 Bravo”) training.
After the emotion-filled greeting, the program continued with the VFW Auxiliary Unit 2440 presenting a new American Flag and a gift card for the school’s use to Principal Cheri Reed.
The program ended with the playing of Taps by Reese Ridenour and Brooklyn Williamson.
East Elementary
The program at East Elementary was led by School Counselor Mrs. Christie Litterer. Mrs. Litterer served in the Army National Guard from 1988-1992 (including Desert Storm). She rose to the rank of First Lt. working as an MP in an Enemy of War Prison Camp. She has been with the Independence School District for 10 years and has led the Veterans Day program for seven.
This year Mrs. Litterer arranged for a high school friend, Captain LaDonn Allen, to speak to the students via video. Cpt. Allen recently retired after 28 years of service in the Coast Guard. She was the first female Commander over 1,800 personnel for a three-state area along the Gulf of Mexico (i.e. Mississippi, Alabama, and Florida).
Cpt. Allen spoke about the various tasks the Coast Guard undertakes, including rescue missions, cleaning up pollution, law enforcement, and vessel inspections.
After her speech the various grades under the direction of Mrs. Megan Bancroft sang songs to the Veterans. After singing their song, the Kindergartners held up American Flags they drew.
St. John School
The program led by St. John students too place in St John Catholic Church. After the Veteran Honor Guard entered and posted the Colors they were seated in the front row. The students offered many readings, prayers, and petitions. The choir, under the direction of Fourth Grade Teacher Mrs. Beth Flaucher, sang “You are Our Heroes” and “Heart of America.” During “Heart of America” students in the audience joined in with stomping a foot to emphasis a heartbeat. All of the students joined in singing a blessing for the Veterans.
Jr/Sr High School
The morning finished with the program in the Auditorium of the Independence Jr/Sr High School. After the posting of the Colors and the playing of the “The National Anthem,” Assistant Principal Dewey Hupke welcomed everyone and asked all Veterans to rise and be recognized. Mr. Hupke then introduced keynote speaker Veteran Dan Crawford. Mr. Crawford was drafted in May 1968 and served in the Army until February 1970. He rose to the rank of E4 Corporal as a Small Arms infantryman serving with the 101st Airborne Division in Vietnam. Mr. Crawford was awarded several medals, including an Army Commendation Medal, Vietnam Cross of Gallantry with Palm, and a Bronze Star.
Mr. Crawford spoke about the history of Veterans Day. He also referenced part of a quote by former President Ronald Reagan, “Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction.” He encouraged the students to continue to honor Veterans, their country, and to respect the Flag.
The next speaker was Madison Mestad on Flag etiquette. Among the points she made from U.S. Code:
- The Flag should not be flown with the union down (except for in rare emergencies of a sign of distress).
- The Flag should not touch the ground or anything beneath it.
- The Flag should never be carried flat or horizontally but always aloft and free.
- The flag should not be dipped to any person or thing.
- The Flag should never be used for clothing (including costumes or uniforms) or on merchandise, as it is disrespectful.
- The Flag should never have words, designs, or attachments. It is not respectful to “get creative” and make new art from a US Flag.
The Flag folding ceremony was held with students Keelan Hoover and Shanae Groesbeck assisting. Both students have signed up to serve in the military. Cael Troutman read the meanings of the folds during the ceremony.
Aaron Tarpy presented the history of Taps before Reese Ridenour and Brooklyn Williamson played the solemn tune. For Williamson, a senior, it was her last time playing Taps for the school. Since the Sixth Grade she has played Taps on her trumpet for various Memorial Day, Veterans Day, and 9/11 programs.
Prairie Hills
Friday afternoon Prairie Hills honored their residents who served or spouses of Veterans.
Sarah Zimmerman, Community Relations Coordinator, led the singing of “the Star Spangled Banner,” America the Beautiful,” and “God Bless America” as they were played on the piano by Cindy Graham. Rev. David Beckman of St. John Catholic Church gave a small speech about a classmate that went into the miltary. He spoke how his friend was severely wounded by an IED. The explosion took an eye and half his face. Although alive he was unresponsive for several months. He eventually was transferred to the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn. where Fr. Beckman could visit. Fr. Beckman was told that he should speak to his friend in a normal way as they did not know what was registering. After many months the friend responded and began to communicate. He then was able to get up and participate in physical therapy. Unfortunately, one day the man slipped and fell. He passed away on the spot. Fr. Beckman will never forget him and his service to our country.
Fr. Beckman also shared a lighter story from his youth growing up in Winneshiek County and attending an annual Veteran soup supper fundraiser where they served Turtle Soup every year.
As part of the observance Zimmerman also read through the “Missing Man Table” Tribute.
VFW Auxiliary Lunch
On Sunday, November 13, the VFW Auxiliary Unit 2440 served a lunch to area Veterans and spouses.