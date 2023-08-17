VINTON — Since 2014, ECHO Ministries has been shining a beacon of hope to those in need within our community. ECHO, “a united vision to “echo” the mercy and compassion of Jesus Christ by meeting the tangible needs of people in Benton County and surrounding communities,” is a concept brought to life nine years ago by Valerie Fink, Randi Walker and many other volunteers from local churches.
ECHO stands for “Every Church Helping Others” and their mission is to provide basic needs for those who have either lost their homes, or the means to provide for themselves. Domestic violence victims are a major focus of the mission as well as those in recovery. Everyone is welcome to browse the items and offer a free-will donation, but the overall objective of the mission is to help those starting over from scratch, and to help them do so with dignity and respect.
Along with meeting tangible needs like clothing and household items, ECHO Director Dawn Silver said that ECHO volunteers recognize that their clients need for support and compassion is just as valid, and just as urgent. “For those struggling with addiction or healing from the trauma of abuse, it is vital for their recovery that they have accountability and support, prayer and friendship. We hope to provide that safe place. We’re like hope dealers,” Silver said.
Before coming to volunteer at ECHO, Silver helped with a similar mission in Independence, Iowa, called Mea’s Mission. Volunteers in this ministry also gathered household items, furniture and clothing donations throughout the year, and then hosted huge giveaways several times a year to those in need. In March of 2021, Mea’s Mission and ECHO Ministries merged and Silver became the Director.
Operating under the umbrella of the non-profit organization, Abundant Life Ministries, ECHO is sustained completely by donations. People selecting items from the ministry are encouraged to give a free will donation, but help is given despite the person’s ability to pay. If someone has needs without means, ECHO will then register them as a client, confidentially, and will help them find what they need. Many people are already on waiting lists for items such as beds, couches, bedding and coffee pots.
Recently, ECHO was approved for a Local Option Sales Tax Grant, which will help them with upcoming utility bills and general expenses. One church and one business in Vinton contribute regularly, which also helps keep the lights on. Blessed Hope Church and Edward’s Plumbing each donate monthly to the mission.
ECHO treasurer Randi Walker shared that ECHO does accept monetary donations as well as gently used household items, small appliances, furniture and clothing. “We want the community to know that since we are a nonprofit organization, we depend on the community for support. That includes both items for donation, volunteers, and monetary gifts. We trust that God still has a place for ECHO Ministries in this community but want to remind people that we are still active and in need of donations,” Walker said.
Pet-free, stain-free, and odor-free donations are preferred. If someone has large items to donate, such as sofas, beds, or large appliances, please contact ECHO before bringing in the item, as space is limited. Other needs include general cleaning supplies for the store, paper towels, and toilet paper, as well as products for cleaning donations, such as upholstery cleaners, and stain removers.
Volunteers are needed for sorting donations, praying for clients, and other miscellaneous tasks. In addition, volunteers for loading, unloading and hauling heavy items are always appreciated. “We like to have volunteers from a variety of area churches so if someone from a certain faith comes in, we have a contact for them. Also, because we often pray with our clients and we appreciate volunteers who are comfortable with that,” Silver said.
Anyone interested in volunteering or donating is encouraged to contact ECHO at (319) 472-2002 or echoministriesvinton@gmail.com. Folks can also stop in at 109 West 4th Street during hours of operation, Monday – Thursday, 10 am – 2 pm.