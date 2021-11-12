When you or someone you love has a serious illness, time is precious. As a Cedar Valley Hospice Governing Board Member in our community, I know that our hospice and palliative care programs can provide comfort and support to make the most of that precious time.
November marks National Hospice and Palliative Care month, and Cedar Valley Hospice is joining organizations across the nation to educate our community and help them understand how important hospice and palliative care can be.
Since joining the Hospice Board, I have heard several community members that have utilized the Cedar Valley Hospice services. They have told me how much it meant to their family to have this service available.
It’s important to understand that hospice and palliative care is not about giving up, it’s not the abandonment of care and it is not only reserved for the imminently dying. It’s person-centered care that brings hope, dignity and compassion to families, sometimes for an extended length of time.
Making the choice to call Cedar Valley Hospice can turn a difficult situation into one that is manageable, so patients and families can focus on living. Cedar Valley Hospice can be an important resource for your family.